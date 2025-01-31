A total of 358 terrorists have been killed and another 431 arrested while 249 hostages were rescued by the Nigerian troops in the month of January, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed.

Outgoing Director, Defence Media operations, Major General Edward Buba said that troops also arrested 59 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen products worth N2,699,660,460.00 during the period.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said troops also recovered 370 weapons and 4,972 ammunitions within the period.

He gave a breakdown of recovered weapons to include 105 AK47 rifles, 25 locally fabricated guns, 32 dane guns, 23 pump action guns, 3,066 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 758 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 980 cartridges, 72 assorted arms and 500 assorted ammunitions.

Meanwhile, in the Niger Delta region, the Nigerian troops recovered 2,732,038 litres of stolen crude oil, 42,515 litres of illegally refined AGO, 200 litres of DPK and 2,250 litres of PMS, amongst other items.

He reiterated that the armed forces will continue to fight admirably in defeating terrorists and their cohorts across the country.

“Troops remain focused in creating conditions in which the safety and security of citizens is assured,” he said.