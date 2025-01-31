Following repeated complaints over the state of the Justice Oputa High Court premises in Owerri, Imo State capital, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has directed its members to stay off the court for one week for the state government to conduct its integrity test.

Chairman, Owerri branch of the NBA, Barr Chris Ihentuge while addressing his colleagues and litigants at the court premises on Friday, said there had been repeated incidents of vibration of the court building during court sessions.

Judges, lawyers, and litigants had in the past raised concerns about the court built by former Governor Rochas Okorocha over structural defects.

“I have been reliably informed that while court was sitting yesterday (Thursday), the building was vibrating. I made calls to the Chief Registrar and she confirmed that Justice Onyeukwu complained and informed her about the incident.

“I also heard from another judge that two days ago, same thing happened, and this issue has been lingering even before this building was put in use, there were complaints, structural defects in the building and we complained and nothing happened.

“So we are saying for now, we should suspend, at least for one week, the use of this building till the proper thing is done. The proper thing is let experts come and certify that this building is fit. We cannot risk our lives. One week will not kill us. Let us suspend activities in this building,” Ihentuge said.

He added, “Let it be on record that the NBA Owerri branch has warned lawyers and litigants that it is risky using this building as it is now. That is why we are complaining that a Chief Judge should be appointed for the Imo State Judiciary”.

He further lamented that the absence of a Chief Judge for about three months had resulted in slow justice administration.

“A situation that we don’t have a Chief Judge going to three months now is not acceptable. Let all well-meaning Imolites say something about this. We cannot remain without a leader and that is what is causing all this problem. Who do you complain to?

“As at two weeks ago, when the Governor (Hope Uzodimma) had a media chat, I informed him that this building is in bad shape. The Governor confirmed that he had received complaints and that he will be sending engineers to come and do integrity test on the building, but up till today, nothing has been happened.”

LEADERSHIP reports that there has been allegations that the structure was built for a hotel but later converted to court premises as the buildings are perpetually dark and hot due to poor ventilation.