At least 10 suspected members of a Vigilante group have been arrested over the unfortunate killing of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada, in Zamfara State.

Sheikh Mada was extrajudicially murdered by a suspected group of Vigilantes in Mada town of Gusau local government area of the State on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara State governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Wednesday, disclosed that the suspects apprehended by the authorities were vigilantes and not members of the State’s Community Protection Guards (CPG).

According to the statement, the arrested Vigilantes were not authorised by the state government to carry out any form of security operations, as they were not part of the State-owned Community Protection Guards.

“Zamfara State Government has received the heart-wrenching news of the extrajudicial murder of Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada in Mada town. It is indeed an unfortunate incident that could have been prevented.

“The security operatives have successfully apprehended all suspected vigilantes behind this heinous crime.

“The Zamfara State Government has taken this matter seriously and is committed to ensuring that all the culprits behind this unfortunate murder are brought to book. Every effort will be put in place to ensure justice is served without compromise.

“We want to clarify that the suspected vigilantes behind the extrajudicial murder were not in any way related to the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards.

“The Community Protection Guards, a local community-based security outfit, was established to protect communities and not terrorize people in the State.

“This clarification is expected to put to rest the confusion that arose over the identity of the arrested culprits behind the extrajudicial murder. We will never compromise on the protection of the lives and properties of the people.

“We want to inform the public that the Zamfara Community Protection Guards has a modus operandi which prevents them from engaging in an operation without the guidance of relevant security operatives.

“Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, it has been discovered that one of the vigilantes who was arrested was a former student of the murdered Sheikh. This information can help the authorities better understand the situation and take appropriate actions.

“Zamfara Government will share the outcome of the police investigation with the public once it is concluded.

“During this trying time, we sympathise with Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada’s family and the entire community. May his soul rest in peace,” Idris stated.