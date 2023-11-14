Experiential Marketing expert, Otis Ojeikhoa, has demonstrated his dominance for his outstanding contributions to experiential marketing landscape once again by securing numerous prestigious awards at the Marketing Edge Excellence Awards held in September 2023.

Otis clinched the same accolade in 2023 at the Marketing Edge Award of Excellence held in September, where he was recgnised as the experiential personality of the decade.

This exceptional honour attested to his continued excellence and unwavering commitment to his craft.

His remarkable journey and undeniable expertise was celebrated at various industry events, reaffirming his status as an exceptional professional.

Also, in 2021, Otis Ojeikhoa was recognised as the Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Decade by Marketing Edge, a title that still underscores his incredible achievements.

The accolades did not stop there. At the recent Brandcom Awards, Ojeikhoa was celebrated as the Most Outstanding Experiential Marketing CEO of the Year by Brand Communicator, further solidifying his status as an industry trailblazer. His innovative approach and exemplary leadership have left an indelible mark on the world of experiential marketing.

The international stage was also set ablaze by Otis Ojeikhoa’s brilliance, as he secured the Business Excellence Award at the Voice Achievers Award 2022 in Banjul, Gambia. These international accolades highlighted the global impact of his work and his dedication to making a positive difference in the world.

The Voice Achievers Award, an international ceremony, recognises distinguished Africans and friends of Africa who have made significant contributions through their professional careers and services, positively impacting human lives.

Similarly, in 2022, Otis emerged winner of the Guild of Photojournalists in Nigeria’s Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Year.

At the heart of these accolades was Ojeikhoa’s remarkable journey as a professional and entrepreneur. As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brands Optimal, a pioneering experiential marketing agency with a strong presence in Nigeria and Ghana, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.

Brands Optimal, founded in 2010 but formally commencing operations in 2015, was built on the principle of doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways. This philosophy has been at the core of their success in creating memorable and impactful experiences for brands and consumers alike.

Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Otis Ojeikhoa honed his skills through more than 15 years of experience in marketing and sales, with nine of those years in senior management positions. Notable stints include his role as Country Sales Manager at Kodak and Managing Director at Brand Footprint.

Throughout his illustrious career, Otis has masterminded and executed successful brand building campaigns for leading companies such as P&G, Airtel, Cadbury, La Casera, SABMiller, PernodRicard, Diageo, Coca-Cola, Reckitt, and Guinness. His hands-on approach, from strategy to execution, has garnered the admiration of the industry and clients alike.

Undoubtedly, Otis Ojeikhoa’s long list of awards and accolades highlights his unwavering commitment to excellence and his indomitable spirit in the world of experiential marketing. His impact on the industry and the larger Nigerian economy over the last decade is immeasurable, making him a true luminary in the field.

In the eyes of industry experts and peers, Otis Ojeikhoa stands as a symbol of excellence and innovation in experiential marketing. His relentless pursuit of perfection and dedication to creating extraordinary brand experiences have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his future prospects shine even brighter as he continues to inspire and innovate.