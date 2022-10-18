Troops of 152 Battalion Banki of “Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK)”, have neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists in Banki, in Bama local government area of Borno State.

Our correspondent gathered that the insurgents were killed on Sunday in an ambush along the kilometre Kumshe-Banki road.

A counter-insurgency expert and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the attack, said troops staged the ambush following an intelligence report that dozens of Boko Haram terrorists who usually terrorised commuters and robbed them of their valuables were sighted in the area.

The troops’ patrol operations along the road paid off by killing about six of the terrorists, while others escaped.

It could be recalled that on October 11, the troops of 21-Armoured Brigade, Bama, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), neutralised over a dozen Boko Haram terrorists in the Kumshe-Banki road.