Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralised six insurgents and arrested three suspects during special operations in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The military disclosed this in operational feedback to the Kaduna State government.

The security report explained that the troops, in response to credible intelligence of terrorist activities in the general area, conducted a special fighting patrol in the Galadimawa general area in Giwa LGA.

The overseeing commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement yesterday said the troops set up an initial position at Sabon Sara village, where it was discovered that insurgents had abandoned a herd of rustled cattle as they hastily escaped from the location.

Aruwan said further that the troops recovered the cattle and handed them over to locals before continuing the advance. “The troops then sighted insurgents at the Market Square of Galadimawa. A swift exchange of fire resulted in six insurgents being neutralized by the troops.”

He said a further search of the market area led to the arrest by the troops of three suspected collaborators and informants believed to have been offering logistic assistance to the criminal elements, “Two motorcycles and four mobile phones were also recovered.”

Kaduna State governor Uba Sani congratulated the troops- under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Major General M.L.D. Saraso – for the breakthrough and urged the security forces to pursue a thorough investigation to dislodge more criminal networks.

In the meantime, the state government has appealed to locals in frontline communities to continue to volunteer timely intelligence to the nearest security formation, “or to the 24-hour Security Operations Room on the following lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Finally, informants who provide information to terrorists on the movements of security forces and citizens are warned to desist from these actions, as they are being trailed for diligent prosecution,” the statement said.