Troops of the Nigerian Army “Operation Whirl Punch” have neutralised an undisclosed number of bandits in a location several kilometres off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

A security report by the Kaduna State government said the troops acting on credible intelligence carried out aggressive fighting patrols to Abasiya-Amale area located east of Polewire in Kachia local government area where they engaged the bandits.

In the fierce battle, the troops overpowered the bandits and destroyed their hideouts.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a statement he issued yesterday, said the troops were still combing the general area while the corpses of two neutralized bandits had been recovered.

He said, “The following items were also recovered: One AK-47 rifle, two magazines carrying 38 rounds of ammunition, one cell phone.”

Aruwan explained further that , “There were strong indications that some bandits escaped with life threatening injuries and might be seeking medical assistance in the general area, warning locals to refrain from rendering any assistance to questionable elements, and should instead report such matters to the following numbers: “09034000060, 08170189999. The public will be intimated on further developments”

In another development, troops of “Operation Forest Sanity” responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende-Buruku Road, Chikun local government area.