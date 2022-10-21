Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pasted notice of investigation on the building of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) yesterday morning.

LEADERSHIP learned that the anti-corruption agency directed both staff of the agency and other visitors to stay away from the premises of the agency, adding that it was conducting an investigation.

However, the details of the investigation are not yet public.

When LEADERSHIP visited the building, the staff of the agency could be seen going about their lawful business without panic.

An unconfirmed report indicates that the development might not be unconnected with the recent privatisation of public assets by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP recalls that state-owned companies the Bauchi state government privatised a few months ago include Bauchi Meat Factory, Bauchi Furniture Company, Bauchi State Fertilizer and Blending Company, Galambi Cattle Ranch as well as leasing of Zaranda Hotels, Wikki Hotels and Tours all in a bid to create job opportunities and improve economic activities in the state.