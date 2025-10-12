Troops of the Nigerian Army, in coordinated operations across the country, have neutralised top commander of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) identified as ‘Alhaji’, 26 other terrorists and arrested 22 suspects.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its social media handle said the troops also rescued five kidnap victims and recovered arms and ammunition between October 8 – 11, 2025.

In the South-East, troops of Sector 2 Operation UDO KA tracked and neutralised a wanted IPOB/ESN Commander identified as ‘Alhaji’ at his hideout in Ezza-Eyimaggu, Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.

The statement said ‘Alhaji’, who was earlier arrested and attempted to disarm a soldier during his arrest, was eliminated after a brief scuffle.

Similarly, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade on patrol in Mbaotoli LGA, Imo State, discovered and destroyed an IPOB/ESN shrine used for criminal indoctrination.

In the North-East, the statement said troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gajiram, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, killed four terrorists during gunfight along Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna Road in Borno State.

The troops subsequently rescued two civilians along with over ₦4.3 million and two new mobile phones earlier seized by the terrorists.

Relatedly, troops of 109 Special Forces Battalion in Magumeri neutralised five terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and a dagger in Borno State.

Still in the North-East, three ISWAP/JAS terrorists surrendered to troops of 242 Recce Battalion in Monguno after fleeing their enclaves around the Timbuktu Triangle, citing disillusionment and fatigue.

In the North-West, intelligence-led airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at Gebe Primary School in Isa LGA of Sokoto State, decimated several terrorists and their leaders.

In particular, troops of 8 Division Garrison and local vigilantes intercepted logistics couriers transporting hard drugs and motorcycle spare parts from Lagos State to Zamfara State.

The Army said the suspects were handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

Similarly, troops of 1 Brigade responded to distress calls in Anka LGA, Zamfara State, where they rescued abducted victims and neutralised armed terrorists during a pursuit operation.

In the North-Central region, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke successfully raided hideouts in Nasarawa and Benue States, where they arrested several kidnap suspects, rescued victims and recovered arms, charms and other exhibits.

Meanwhile, in Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE foiled a cattle rustling attempt in Barkin Ladi and arrested five drug peddlers in Bassa LGA of the State.

In the South-South, troops of Sector 3 Operation DELTA SAFE engaged cultists in Rivers State, neutralised two and arrested one suspect.

The troops recovered rifles, magazines, ammunition, motorcycles and military accoutrements.

In Edo State, troops of 4 Brigade rescued a kidnap victim in Esan South-East LGA and recovered the victim’s vehicle.

“Across all theatres of operation, troops rescued a total of five kidnapped victims, neutralized 26 terrorists and criminal elements and arrested 22 suspects for various offences including terrorism, banditry, drug trafficking and cultism,” it said.

Recovered items included several AK-47 rifles, magazines, assorted ammunition, motorcycles, mobile phones, charms and locally made weapons.