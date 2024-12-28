Troops of the 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, eliminated a notorious kingpin, Alhaji Ma’oli and many of his supporters on December 26 in Zamfara State.

A statement by the coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Lt-Col Abubakar Abdullahi, said the troops carried out offensive operations in Mai Sheka village near Kunchin Kalgo town, which is one of the local communities that had suffered under Ma’oli’s reign of terror.

According to the statement, Ma’oli is renowned for always imposing illegal levies on residents of Unguwan Rogo, Mai Sheka, Magazawa, and other surrounding areas of Bilbis in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

He said the neutralisation of Ma’oli had brought relief and excitement to residents of Bilbis general area.

He added that the operation was initiated in response to intelligence report of terrorists on motorcycles operating in Bilbis axis of Bilbis District in Tsafe.

Troops swiftly responded and not only thwarted the terrorists’ plan to attack the area but also reinforced the commitment to secure the area from further acts of violence.

He assured that Operation Fansan Yamma remained resolute in its mandate to pursue and neutralise all remaining terrorists and their collaborators across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation.

He added that the Joint Task Force would also continue to work diligently alongside communities towards achieving lasting peace and security in Zamfara State and beyond.