Troops conducting clearance patrols have neutralised three bandits along Gonna Rogo-Eka axis of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Government said the troops conducted special clearance patrols in the area and made contact with bandits, and after an exchange of gunfire, three of the criminals were summarily neutralised.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday, explained that the troops scoured the immediate vicinity and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Also, the governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, commended the security forces under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso, for intensifying efforts to ensure a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration for citizens.

The statement, however, said the troops will continue special fighting patrols within the general area and other locations of interest.