Troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace have raided an illegal arms manufacturing factory at Heipang District in Barkin Ladi local government area (LGA) of Plateau State in continuation of efforts to mop up illicit arms and ammunition in the Joint Operations Area (JOA),

A statement issued by the media and information officer of JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE Major Samson Zhakom said on 17 September 2025. during the intelligence based operation, troops arrested a weapon fabricator while others fled the factory before troops arrived the area.

According to the statement a thorough search of the illegal factory led to the recovery of the following items 12 assorted fabricated weapons, 2

1 fabricated pistol, 19 round of PKT ammunition, 12 cartridges 10 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Other recovered items include 4 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) 1 round of QJC ammunition, 1 smoke grenade, 2 fragmental jackets, 1 Motorola Hand Held Radio, 1 Jack knife and 1 bucket containing different medicines.

Major Zhakom further said the arrested suspect and recovered items are in custody for further action adding that efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing members of the illegal weapon manufacturing syndicate.

He urged the public to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies to support the ongoing efforts to deny the criminal elements freedom of action, eradicate illicit arms and ammunition within the area.