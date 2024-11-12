Troops of operation Fasan Yanma on Tuesday resisted bandits attack on Gatawa community in Sabon Birmi local government area of Sokoto.

A member representing Sabon Birmi 1 in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza, who confirmed this to our correspondent on Tuesday said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Boza, later on Tuesday evening said preliminary information made available to him indicated that the bandits suspected to belong to the wanted Bello Turji camp, suffered heavy casualties.

“Yes, the troops repelled their attack on Gatawa but the network is not okay for me to get the details.

“I will get back to you once I get the details of the attack but from the initial information, our troops dealt with them very massively today (Tuesday),” he added.

Meanwhile, a top official of 8 Division, Army headquarters in Sokoto who spoke on condition of anonymity, said such operation was not new to the troops of the Division.

The lawmaker said such operation has become a daily routine by the troops.

Recall that about three months ago, bandits abducted and later killed the District Head of Gatawa, Isa Muhammad Bawa after about two weeks in captivity.