Troops of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigeria Police on Thursday 2 November 2023, rescued two corp members who were kidnapped by bandits at Yargoje community, Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The corp members were abducted while transiting from Edo to Katsina State.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the courageous effort of the security forces led to the extrication and safe return of the abductees.

He said, “The quick response and rescue demonstrated by the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.”

General Nwachukwu said the rescued corp members have been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being and are currently in the custody of the Nigeria Police in Kankara.

He, therefore, solicited the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements threatening security.