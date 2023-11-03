The organised labour on Friday declared Wednesday, 8th November 2023 a nationwide strike following the Monday’s manhandling of the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ), Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Deputy president of NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, and the deputy president of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in a joint briefing with journalists in Abuja gave implementation of six-point demands to the federal government to avert the looming strike.

Among the demands include; the immediate removal of the Imo State commissioner of police, area commander, and other state government officials fingered in the alleged brutalisation of Ajaero and other workers who were humiliated in the assault.

Details later…