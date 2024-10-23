Nigerian Army troops have recovered weapons and rescued three hostages in botched kidnap attempts in Katsina and Zamfara States.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its official X handle on Wednesday said troops, acting on intelligence, successfully intercepted and thwarted terrorists’ activities in Zamfara and Katsina States.

The statement said troops on October 21, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, responded to a road blockade by terrorists along the Jambako-Faru Road in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

It said following a fierce gunfight, the terrorists’ fled the location, abandoning an AK-47 rifle loaded with 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

In another encounter at Gidan Isa village in Isa local government area of Sokoto State, troops in a shootout overwhelmed terrorists trying to cross the Marnona-Gudunmi-Isa Road.

The statement said after the clash, troops recovered a significant quantity of ammunition, including 297 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) rounds, 23 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, two AK-47 rifle magazines, a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

In a related operation, troops in Katsina State, responding to an attack on Damari village in Dandume local government area of the State, where terrorists had abducted three women, swiftly pursued and rescued all the victims and reunited them with their families.