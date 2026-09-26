Troops of Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE have rescued six Kidnapped victims around Gbise community in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

A statement by the Acting Media Information Officer OPERATION WHIRL STROKE Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, said the rescue reaffirm the Joint Task Force sustained commitment to protecting lives and denying criminal elements freedom of action within its Joint Operations Area.

According to him, troops on 25 September 2026 were conducting a patrol within the area when they received credible information regarding the presence of six released Kidnapped victims.

The troops acting swiftly on the information mobilised to the location and successfully evacuated the victims to a secure area for safety and further necessary action.

The rescued victims were identified as Mr Gabriel Enujuba, aged 50; Mr Samson Magbo, aged 43; Mallam Alkasim Modu, aged 27; Mr Manzo Bello, aged 27; Mallam Sani Abdullahi, aged 25; and Mr Munza Yusuf, aged 25.

Five of the victims disclosed during preliminary investigation that they had been abducted along the Chenchengi-Takum road.

The sixth victim, Mr Munza Yusuf, stated that he was kidnapped from his residence within the Ahmadu General area of Takum local government area of Taraba State.

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have sustained aggressive and intelligence-led operations aimed at locating and apprehending members of the kidnapping syndicate responsible for the attacks.

The troops are also intensifying patrols and human intelligence gathering to deny criminal elements the freedom to operate within vulnerable communities and along major routes.

Operation WHIRL STROKE further charged its troops to remain proactive, vigilant and responsive to emerging security threats, while strengthening human intelligence networks to facilitate the identification, tracking and apprehension of perpetrators.