World champions Spain came from behind to defeat England 3-2 in a thrilling UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3 encounter.

England took the lead after Spain’s Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute, but the Three Lions responded strongly to turn the game around before half-time.

Anthony Gordon restored parity for England in the 36th minute, with Jude Bellingham providing the assist.

Harry Kane then put England ahead four minutes later, converting a pass from N. O’Reilly to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break.

Kane had the opportunity to extend England’s advantage early in the second half after VAR awarded a penalty in the 54th minute.

However, the England captain failed to convert from the spot, leaving Spain with a route back into the contest.

Spain capitalised on the reprieve six minutes later when Álex Baena levelled the score at 2-2, with Dani Olmo supplying the assist.

The visitors completed the comeback in the 74th minute as Mikel Oyarzabal struck the decisive goal from Baena’s pass.

England pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Spain held firm to secure a 3-2 victory.

The result saw Spain demonstrate their resilience after surrendering an early advantage, while England were left to rue Kane’s missed penalty as the game slipped away after their half-time lead.