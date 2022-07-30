Moses Simon has been included in Nantes’ 21-man squad for the Trophee Des Champions clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The encounter is billed for the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Simon played a key role in Nantes’ Coupe de France success last season.

The Nigerian international scored the winning penalty in the semi-final win against Rennes.

Simon picked up a thigh injury in pre-season but is expected to play a part in the game after returning to training.

A mixed bag of pre-season results has seen Nantes lose to Guingamp and Rennes while beating Caen and Lorient, and Les Canaris only have two Trophee des Champions successes to their name, winning the 1999 and 2001 editions.

Furthermore, Nantes have proven to be a bogey team for PSG in recent times, as Les Canaris have won two of their last three Ligue 1 clashes with the reigning champions.