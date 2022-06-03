Three students were crushed yesterday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital by a truck which was trying to avoid a gully on the road.

The accident occurred on Lokoja-Zango Road at 8am when a tricycle also known as Keke Napep with three passengers which attempted to avoid a deep cut on the road rammed into a truck.

An eyewitness, Mr Mike Adejo, a resident of Zango, said the tricycle and the truck collided at the bad spot with the vehicle crushing the passengers.

The youths in the area rushed to the scene of the accident to set the truck ablaze but for the quick intervention of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Stephen Dawulung who ran to the spot ordered his officers to control the traffic till normalcy was restored.

The police spokesperson Mr Williams Aya who confirmed the incident, said the driver jumped out of the vehicle to safety in the bush but “must certainly come out to give account of the accident.”

Meanwhile, the three dead bodies have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja awaiting the outcome of investigation.