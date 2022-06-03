International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has appointed Ambassador Queen Mother, Temitope Ajayi aka Mama Diaspora as head of delegation for all Female Eminent Peace Ambassadors in Nigeria to the forthcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC-COP27) holding in Egypt in November 2022.

The spokesman of the association, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke disclosed this after an online conversation with the country director of the association in Egypt.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Nkweke said IAWPA found Ajayi worthy to lead the delegation because her involvement with the international community in the diaspora had always yielded results.

Nkweke said her participation in the conference would ginger more African women, especially Nigerians to participate in it

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador Nkweke said that the official letter of confidence for her leadership position would be handed over to her on 7th June, 2022, adding that Eminent Peace Ambassadors in Nigeria would soon commence their VISAs arrangements to attend the conference.

Earlier, a climate expert in the association, Ambasador Richard Okere said the conference will serve as an avenue to address various issues relating to climate change, pollution and environmental mishaps in Nigeria.