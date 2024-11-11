Three persons have been confirmed dead after a truck with registration number DCF-TM-028, rammed into a commercial tricycle and a Toyota Camry in Lagos on Monday.

In a press statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, he said the truck lost his break while descending from Ayetoro, Ita-Opo, Epe, Lagos.

According to him, the collision resulted in the fatalities of the tricycle driver and two students from Manpower Technical School, Lagos.

“A harrowing incident unfolded today at Ayetoro, Epe, leading to the tragic demise of three individuals. The calamity involved a truck (DCG-TM-028), which experienced a critical brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo.

“The out-of-control vehicle collided with a tricycle (Marwa AGL 442 QC) and a stationary Toyota Camry at the Ayeyoro traffic light before veering into the Ayetoro Market Complex in Epe.

“The unfortunate collision resulted in the fatalities of the tricycle driver and two students from Manpower Technical School.

“First responders from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with the assistance of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), swiftly arrived on the scene to secure the area. The deceased were respectfully transported to the Epe General Hospital mortuary.”

Adebayo, however, stated that prompt efforts were made to clear the wreckage, including the truck, to alleviate traffic congestion and safeguard other road users.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another accident was reported at Ijaye inward Abule-Egba.

The crash involved an LT Bus (FKJ 762 AD) and a Toyota Hiace Bus (MUS 154 YE), attributed once again to brake system failure. LASTMA personnel acted swiftly, extricating the driver and two passengers, who were thereafter urgently conveyed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Additionally, LASTMA officers successfully rescued three individuals — two females and one male — from a multi-vehicle collision at Tsunami Bridge, inward Ketu.

This accident, involving two Volkswagen commercial buses (LSD 483 CT & AGL 267) and a 10-tyre DAF truck, left victims with varying degrees of injuries. They were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical intervention, while officers from Alapere Police Station provided essential security support during the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the general manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the importance of vehicular maintenance.

He implored all motorists to diligently ensure that their vehicles, particularly the braking systems, are in optimal condition before setting out on any journey.

He added that regular maintenance checks are crucial to preventing such calamitous incidents and preserving lives.