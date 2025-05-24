An integrated facilities management and business support services firm, Tsebo Rapid, is set to rebrand to Tsebo Nigeria even as it promised improved service delivery to its customers nationwide wide.

Advertisement

This strategic evolution, it said, is more than a name change – it signals a dynamic, future-focused commitment to delivering world-class services deeply rooted in Nigeria’s vibrant and fast-evolving business environment.

The rebrand, set to officially launch on Thursday, June 5th underscores Tsebo Nigeria’s sharpened focus on expanding its local presence while drawing on the formidable strength, innovation, and global best practices of the Tsebo Solutions Group.

This bold move, according to the company, will further elevate service delivery across key sectors, including oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and commercial real estate – empowering Nigerian businesses to achieve even greater operational success.

Speaking on this development, the general manager, Business Development at Tsebo Rapid, Kingsley Chijioke said: “This rebrand represents our unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s growth story. By aligning our brand more closely with our local operations, we are reinforcing our promise to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and tailored service experiences that fuel our clients’ ambitions. This is a future we are building together – a future of smarter solutions, stronger partnerships, and deeper impact.”

Kingsley further emphasised that clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to existing services, adding that, the refreshed identity will be reflected across all company communications, branding materials, and digital platforms – signaling an energized beginning while staying true to the trusted service standards clients know and rely upon.

Similarly, the managing director of Tsebo Rapid, Oliyide Oluwashina, added that: “This is more than a brand update – it’s a bold declaration of who we are and where we are headed. Tsebo Nigeria is the fusion of deep local insight and global expertise, and it positions us to lead the transformation of facilities management in Nigeria. We will continue to raise the bar, stay true to our values of integrity, excellence, and client-centricity, and create value that resonates beyond service delivery. We are energised for the road ahead.”

With a proud presence in over 27 countries across Africa and the Middle East, the Tsebo Solutions Group brings international best practices, regional expertise, and scalable innovations to every engagement.