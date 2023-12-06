The Kaduna State Government said it has delivered relief items for immediate distribution to families affected by the unfortunate military airstrikes in Tudun Biri village of Igabi local government area of the State.

The state government said the first batch of the relief items were delivered by Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and comprised of food, cooking oil, mattresses and blankets, among others.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Hayatu Mazadu, who disclosed this in Kaduna on Wednesday, said additional supplies were underway to cater for the immediate need of the affected communities.