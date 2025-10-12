Tunde Fadare has emerged the winner of the third edition of the Alake of Egbaland Birthday Tennis tournament by defeating his opponent, Kehinde Lawal, by 4-2 sets.

The competition, which marks the third edition, is a week-long programme that features multiple categories in honour of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The tournament also saw fulsome encomium pouring in from notable Nigerians like the Akarigbo of Remo and former governor Gbenga Daniel, who praised the spirit of sportsmanship and community the event fosters.

In a double final, Femi George and Lookman Ajibona defeated Gbenga Omotoso and Buhari Aliyu in a three-set game. In the female final, Chinwe Igwe defeated Yewande Banjoko on three sets 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, while the duo of Bode Adekusibe and I TT Jimoh won the finals of the Septuagenarians and Veterans categories respectively.

The competition also featured an exhibition match between Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, and the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, in which the Akarigbo won by 11-3. Also, Sen. Gbenga Daniel and the Agba Akin of Egbaland, Chief Taiwo Adeoluwa, who were the umpires, decided the draw.

Paying tribute to the Alake, Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, said, “ It is a beautiful thing and a remarkable honour to a great man, the Alake of Egbaland. I am so happy to be here and celebrate with him. I am also proud of Agba Akin who put the event together. So I wish the kabiyesi a long life and prosperity.”

Former Ogun State governor and Senator, representing Ogun East, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, on his part, said, “You know without any doubt, his reign has brought unprecedented development into Egbaland. And that is how you measure the success of the kabiyesi.

‘’Everything has turned around for Egba land. We are very happy and excited, at 82 years, we miss him many more years, and of course, he’s looking young. Many of you don’t know that we both attended Baptist school in Abeokuta. So what can you expect other than success and success all the way.’’

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Table, Tennis Section, Folusho Ajilore, praised the legacy of the monarch, stating, “We gather here today to celebrate not only a remarkable monarch but also a legacy of leadership, service, and inspiration. As we honour our beloved Kabiyesi, the Alake of Egbaland, on his 82nd birthday.”

Ajilore described the tournament as more than just a competition: “It is a symbol of the energy, unity, and progressive spirit that Kabiyesi has always embodied and encouraged among his people.”

He continued, “Through this event, we celebrate vitality, discipline, and excellence—qualities that define both great athletes and great leaders. Kabiyesi, your life and reign have been marked by wisdom, vision, and an unyielding commitment to the development of Egbaland. Under your leadership, our land has witnessed peace, growth, and renewed pride in our culture and identity.”

The chairman added, “By dedicating this tournament to you, we celebrate the perfect balance of strength and grace, the very essence of both sport and royalty.

‘’To our players, both young and old, we say play with passion, play with respect, and play in the true Egba spirit. Let this tournament remind us that sport unites communities, strengthens character, and builds bridges across generations.’’

The Agba Akin of Egbaland, Chief Taiwo Adeoluwa, said, ‘’This tournament is more than just a sports event. It is a tribute to Alake’s lifelong commitment to sports development, particularly in table tennis and golf.

“Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo has been a life member of Ikoyi Club 1938 and remained active even after ascending the throne. As the paramount ruler of Egbaland, his dedication to nurturing youth talent and supporting sports initiatives remains steadfast. So we designed this 82nd birthday tournament to appreciate and honour the Alake. This is the third time we are hosting it, and it’s now a fixed date in our calendar.”

Dwelling on grassroots sports development, a key objective of the tournament and the Ikoyi club’s broader mission, Adeoluwa, said, “Beyond the birthday event, the club conducts youth table tennis championships annually to nurture young talents. It also donates table tennis equipment to schools in Eti-Osa and Lagos in a bid to sustain the sport’s growth.

“So this tournament not only serves as a celebration but also as a platform to raise awareness of table tennis and sportsmanship within the club and the wider community, fostering a culture of participation and respect for sport across all ages.”