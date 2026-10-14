A former gang leader, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the 1996 murder of American rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

Davis, 63, was sentenced on Tuesday after being convicted of first-degree murder in August, bringing a major development in one of the most notorious unsolved killings in American music history.

Shakur, one of hip-hop’s most influential artists, was 25 when he was shot in a drive-by attack while sitting in a car driven by Marion “Suge” Knight, the head of his record label, Death Row Records.

The rapper died in hospital six days after the September 7, 1996, shooting.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Shakur’s younger sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, gave an emotional testimony, recalling how their mother had raised the rapper to become a human rights activist and believed he could change the world.

“He believed her,” Sekyiwa said. “He went out in the world to do that. And I believe he would have done it.”

Judge Carli Kierny, addressing Davis, said his claims that he had changed since the 1990s were insufficient to excuse the consequences of his actions.

“You don’t get to take a man from his family,” the judge said, referring to Shakur. “The world never forgot about him.”

Davis has said he intends to appeal his conviction.

## Casino Brawl Preceded Fatal Shooting

Prosecutors said the murder was orchestrated in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand casino on the Las Vegas Strip earlier on the night of the shooting.

The altercation involved Shakur and members of his entourage on one side and Davis’ nephew, who was associated with the South Side Compton Crips gang, on the other.

Davis was the self-described leader of the South Side Compton Crips, while Shakur, Knight and their associates were linked to the Mob Piru gang, which had ties to Death Row Records.

Members of both groups were in Las Vegas to attend a heavyweight boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Davis later gathered his nephew and two other associates in a white Cadillac and went searching for Shakur and Knight.

Davis told investigators in an unrelated case that he passed a gun to two men seated in the back of the vehicle. One of them opened fire when the Cadillac pulled alongside Shakur and Knight’s car in traffic.

Shakur was hit four times. Knight sustained a minor injury from a bullet fragment that grazed his head.

Prosecutors relied heavily on Davis’ own accounts of the killing, including statements made in media appearances, his memoir, *Compton Street Legend*, and recordings of his meetings with investigators.

Authorities had long suspected Davis’ involvement but said they lacked sufficient evidence to charge him until he made public statements about the killing.

Although prosecutors secured his conviction for orchestrating the murder, they did not identify the person who fired the fatal shots.

Nevada law allows a person to be convicted of murder for participating in a killing without personally pulling the trigger.

The three other men who were in the Cadillac that night have since died.

Murder That Shaped Hip-Hop History

Shakur’s killing remained unsolved for nearly three decades before Davis was arrested in 2023.

The murder became one of the most prominent cold cases in the United States and intensified public attention on violence associated with 1990s hip-hop culture.

Shakur’s death also became closely associated with the bitter East Coast-West Coast rivalry that marked the era’s rap scene.

The rapper was among the genre’s most commercially successful and influential performers, known for music that addressed poverty, racism, violence and social inequality.

Davis also wrote in his memoir that he had been considered a suspect in the killings of Shakur and Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G., another leading rapper whose 1997 murder in Los Angeles remains unsolved.

Knight, who was driving Shakur on the night of the shooting, is serving a 28-year prison sentence for an unrelated voluntary manslaughter conviction.