Turkey has opened talks with Nigeria and Libya as it seeks alternative sources of gas, the country’s minister for Energy Fatih Donmez has said.

The country also wants to engage in production activity in countries from which it buys natural gas or oil even as studies are already underway to identify the location for a third nuclear plant.

“This is our new energy strategy. We consider establishing partnerships with those countries to acquire a share in the production of natural gas or oil. We have been receiving offers, particularly from Africa, since we have increased our operations capabilities in the seas.

“Those countries look very favorably upon this idea and we have invited them to our country. We can act together with friendly nations,” he said, unveiling the new energy strategy in a press meeting.

Donmez noted that they raised the issue with the United Arab Emirates last week, adding that, “we traveled to Indonesia and Malaysia. In Malaysia, we discussed the prospects of natural gas exploration and cooperation.”

Turkey has played an important role over the past years in strengthening energy supply security for neighboring countries, Donmez added.