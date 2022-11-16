Lagos Water Corporation has rejuvenated its two million gallons per day Mosan Okunola Waterworks, Abesan for maximum output.

The managing director and chief executive officer, Engr. Muminu Adekunle Badmus, who disclosed this at the LWC headquarters, Water House, Ijora, Lagos, said the corporation has successfully completed the redevelopment of three low yield boreholes at Mosan Okunola waterworks to give high output.

He said the corporation has rehabilitated the processing pumps and restored power supply, saying test running of the plant is currently ongoing.

According to him, plans are underway to dig additional new boreholes to complement the existing ones for improved service delivery.

The Mosan Okunola Waterworks has been facing a series of challenges, ranging from low yield boreholes to problems of processing pumps, power supply, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

These challenges have greatly affected the efficiency of the waterworks, prohibiting it from producing and supplying potable water supply to the residents of Abesan areas and adjoining communities of the state.