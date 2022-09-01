Turkish firm, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, the maker of Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diaper and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pad has said it’s committed to expanding it’s products offering in Nigeria.

In a post-event press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the marketing manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Roseline Abaraonye, stated that the brand is also focused on ensuring that the needs of Nigerian consumers are adequately met.

Abaraonye, emphasised the brand’s focus on the Nigerian market, saying the company is in the country to stay and make new innovations.

She said, “We have a lot of good plans for Nigerians. The introduction of these new products only scratch the surface of what we have in the pipeline. We are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products in Nigeria. The brand is focused on ensuring the needs of Nigerian consumers are adequately met as we continue to grow with our customers.”

It could be recall that Hayat Kimya Nigeria, had last week celebrated the launch of two of its newest products in the Nigerian market; Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diaper and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pad.

The exclusive launch event hosted in Lagos featured an afternoon enveloped by nature and trade partners.

The day kicked off with a conference where the Bebem with Natural Essences baby diaper and Molped with Antibacterial Protection sanitary pad were formally introduced to the public. The members of the public were educated on the motivation behind introducing the eco-friendly, nature inspired baby diapers and the antibacterial protection infused sanitary pad.

Also, trade partners at the event were treated to an ambiance wrapped in the beauty of nature. The freshness of the bamboo, the subtle scent of potted plants, the delightful traditional dance performances, mouth watering meals and closing performance.

Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country.

The Bebem with natural essences baby diapers and Molped with Antibacterial Protection Sanitary Pads are available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide.