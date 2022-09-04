Two factions of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday declared the emergence of two different candidates as presidents of the union.

NANS is the umbrella body of Nigerian students studying in Nigerian tertiary institutions and overseas.

The two candidates announced as factional presidents are Umar Faruk Lawal of the Department of Library and Information Science of the Bayero University, Kano and Usman Umar of the Federal University, Dutse.

Controversies had surfaced in the union following internal wrangling. The bickering had led to the rescheduling of the elections which were earlier slated for last Saturday.

Though moves for reconciliations were made, elections were held in two different locations which led to the emergence of two factional presidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details were sketchy at the time of this report but the student body has called for an emergency press briefing to enlighten the public about the recent development.