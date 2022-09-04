Nigeria is set to host the 16th edition of African Cashew Alliance Conference, the president, National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Mr Joseph Ajanaku has said.

The annual conference with the theme; “Strengthening Sustainable Kernel And By-Products Marketing In The African Cashew Industry” will hold from Sept 12 to 15, 2022 in Abuja and is expected to attract both local and foreign investors.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Ajanaku said the event would be the biggest cashew summit in Africa as it would be a convergence of delegates and major stakeholders, and attract business opportunities that will help stimulate and influence policies in the sector.

Speaking further, he said; “Although government is doing much to support cashew production in Nigeria, there is still much to be done. We have the potential to produce more than what we are producing today.”

He said Nigeria currently produces about 350,000 metric tonnes of cashew annually with the target of growing it to 1million tonnes within the period of 4-5 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the managing director, African Cashew Alliance (ACA) Mr Ernest Mintah, said the African Cashew Alliance has been in existence since 2006 in different countries where cashew is produced, and that currently there is about 14 countries.