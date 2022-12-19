United Bank for Africa (UBA), in its continuous bid at encouraging a saving culture, has rewarded its customers with cash prizes worth N22.7 million in cash prizes at its savings promo.

The bank, at the draw held in Lagos at the weekend, assured its customers that the Super Savers draws will be better and bigger in 2023.

The UBA Bumper Savings Promo is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria, and customers only need to open a UBA Bumper account and save a minimum of N5,000 in a month to qualify and domiciliary account holders too with a $100 dollars in multiples for qualification.

Head of Retail, Digital and Transaction Banking of UBA, Sampson Aneke, said: “the bank is happy with the enthusiasm shown by teeming customers of the banks and promised that the 2023 edition of the Super Savers draws will see more wins by the customers and that there will be regular quarterly draws where sumptuous prizes will be won by the customers.”

“What we have seen was that people appreciated the draws and that is the most important thing. When the promo was going on, people were actually responding positively. And when you see what your customers want, you can only do it better so that more people will enjoy it.

“Today we rewarded about 66 people and next year, we are going to have almost three or four times that budget of those who are going to be rewarded because we started the project midway in the year, but now next year, we will have full-blown 12 months to do various campaigns. So we are going to reward more people and we are going to pay more and it will get better.”

He added that the bank is not doing this for profit purposes, saying “every good corporate organisation has what they call a CSR budget. So this is part of our CSR initiative to give back to the society that has been sweating with us and is our mainstay in the business.”

On financial inclusion, Aneke said:“in financial inclusion, I can say we are doing very well. Today, in the industry, we are number three. If you talk about agents’ acquisition now, we are number three and I can assure you that by next year, our target is to be number one.”

At the draws, 20 customers with Kiddies and Teen accounts won N200, 000 educational grants each, 10 customers with NextGen Accounts won N180,000 pocket money for one year at N15,000 each monthly, while 10 Savings Accounts customers won N1 million each.

Under the UBA Bumper accounts, 20 customers won N100,000 each, one customer won N500,000 shopping allowance, and one customer also won N1.2 million house rent for a year.

One lucky domiciliary account holder also won N1 million in the Domiciliary Account category, while a lucky customer also went home with the grand prize of N2 million.

At the event, there were surprise draws for customers who attended as two of them won N100,000 each.