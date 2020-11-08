By Israel Bulus, Kaduna |

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at 9th Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani bagged the prestigious NASS 2020 Award as the Best Senator from the North.

While presenting the award to the senator, the convener of the award, Amb Omoboye Oluwole explained that his organization decided to bestow the prestigious award on Uba Sani for sponsoring more bills and motions than other senators from the North.

Oluwole said Senator Sani through his scholarships, youths and women empowerment and poverty alleviation schemes touched thousands of people within his constituency and so he is worthy to be given such award.

Senator Sani thanked the organizers of the award for tracking and keeping records of his activities and then promised not to relent in his activities, noting that the award would further propel him to do more for his constituency and the nation .

The Lawmaker further expressed optimism that bills passed into law in the 9th National Assembly, would be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that those bills were people-oriented and are the primary objectives of the APC administration.

The award which is the brainchild of the Nigerian Assembly Newspapers is an annual event meant to highlight the achievements of deserving law makers.