Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reiterated the importance it places on supporting the growth of Small and Medium Scale Businesses as the bank will once again be the headline sponsor of the 2022 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

UBA has since 2019 been the headline sponsor for this all-important event, and this year’s edition which is the 36th edition, scheduled to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, between November 4th and 13th, 2022, will also be headlined by the bank.

As always, the LITF is expected to provide an avenue for networking and other business opportunities that would help catapult business activities in Africa’s busiest city, Lagos State and by extension Nigeria, and as such, UBA would be working closely with the organisers of the event – Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to provide a veritable platform intended to grow both domestic and international trade as well as present participants and visitors with opportunities to seal major business deals.

UBA’s Head of Retail, Digital & Transaction Banking, Sampson Aneke, who spoke about the upcoming event said: “In line with UBA’s unflinching support to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the bank will be giving special incentives to businesses who register to attend the fair.”

Aneke, who expressed excitement at the partnership, noted that the bank, with its extensive spread across Africa and other major economies of the world, is always on the lookout for partnership opportunities that will benefit the business environment and the economies where it operates.

On her part, UBA’s Head Brand and Marketing, Uzoamaka Oyeka, said, “As a leader in African trade and promotion of SMEs, we have identified the fair as a genuine avenue for both domestic and international trade exhibitors to promote their businesses through product launches, sales opportunities, business-to-business meetings with government agencies whilst fostering international trade partnership deals across borders.