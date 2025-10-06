United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched its annual Customer Service Week for 2025, adopting the global theme “Mission: Possible.”

The initiative highlights UBA’s steadfast dedication to turning challenges into opportunities for its customers across Africa and globally.As part of the worldwide celebration of service excellence and customer engagement, UBA embraces its Customer 1st philosophy, placing customers at the core of all operations. This year’s theme aligns with the bank’s vision to transcend challenges by delivering inventive solutions that positively impact individuals, businesses, and communities.

UBA’s group managing director/chief executive officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasized the bank’s customer-centric approach, stating, “As Africa’s global bank, we understand the unique challenges our customers face across different markets. That is why we are constantly investing in technology, people, and processes that make banking easier, faster, and more rewarding.

This week is not just about celebrating our customers, but about renewing our pledge to make the impossible possible for them.”Adding to this, UBA’s Group Head, Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, articulated a renewed commitment to enhance customer satisfaction.

She said, “Whether it is enabling cross-border transactions in real time, ensuring seamless digital access to banking, or supporting small businesses to scale against the odds, we are committed to delivering service that transforms lives.”UBA has consistently pioneered customer service innovations such as 24/7 multilingual contact centers, the introduction of Leo—the first AI-powered virtual banker in Africa—and seamless cross-continental remittances for millions in the diaspora. These milestones underline the bank’s role in breaking barriers and redefining service standards.

To mark this year’s Customer Service Week, UBA will roll out mission-driven initiatives, including business workshops for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), a National Essay Competition for senior secondary school students, and financial literacy programs to equip participants with skills to thrive amid economic challenges.

With a dynamic presence across 20 African countries and international locations in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai, UBA serves over 45 million customers via about 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints, offering diverse banking services that connect people and businesses across continents.