Six persons, including three policemen and three civilians lost their lives in the attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, by yet-to-be identified gunmen on Sunday evening at Enugwu-Ukwu area of Njikoka local government area, Anambra State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the oil mogul, who is the proprietor of Capital Oil and Gas, was returning from an Anglican Church Synod at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of the State to his hotel base in Awka when his convoy was ambushed and attacked by a gang of heavily armed hoodlums at Enugwu-Ukwu.

The attack according to an eyewitness happened at about 5pm. Senator Ubah was said to have escaped unhurt because he was in a bullet-proof vehicle.

“Nobody can phantom the identity of the attackers now. Nothing can be ruled out because he sophistication of the attack is beyond that of the activities of the unknown gunmen we have been witnessing. So, it could be politically motivated and it can be as a result of business deal, so nothing can be ruled out,” a source told LEADERSHIP.

This is as Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, in a swift reaction, condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators would not be only fished out and made to face the full weight of the law, the incident he added, would mark the end of criminality in the State.

Soludo’s press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, who said that his principal had already condoled Senator Ubah and Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Echeng Echeng, over the loss of lives in the attack, and the injured, quoted the governor to have assured that “this is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements.

“All security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of this henious attack, who will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Also, one of Ubah’s challengers in the contest for the Anambra South senatorial seat in the coming 2023 general election, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Chris Emeka Azubuogu, has also condemned the attack on Ubah and expressed confidence in the assurances of the state governor that the perpetrators would be unmasked and made to face the wrath of the law.