The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has lauded the Enugu State Government led by Governor Peter Mbah for initiating the over 260 Smart Green Schools to cater for basic education in the state, describing it as brave and strategic in a country where it said basic education had suffered serious neglect.

The Commission expressed happiness that while UBEC had harboured the idea of smart schools some years ago, Enugu State had already taken theirs beyond theory to practice, stressing that quality education for young Nigerians was the sure way to guarantee a sustainable future.

The commendation was given by the executive secretary of the Commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi during a working visit to Governor Mbah at the Government House, Enugu, Tuesday.

“Basic education has suffered serious neglect. A lot of times, as we go from state to state to tell people that if we cannot take care of these children, we have no future. The future lies in ensuring that just as our forebears took care of us, we also discharge our duty to take care of these children to safeguard our future.

“A lot of governors avoid putting a lot of resources in education. The argument is that you do not see the result there immediately, forgetting the fact that while you might not see it immediately, at the end of the day, it is those who are young that can guarantee our future as a nation.

“So, when I was told that you were building 260 Smart Schools, it is something captivating. I said that I needed to come with my team to see what you were doing,” he said.