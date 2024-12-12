A philanthropist, Dr. Christopher Otabor, Medical Director of Alliance Hospital, has upgraded the infrastructure of the university of Abuja College of Health Sciences.

Central to this transformation is the refurbishment of a 500-capacity auditorium, now equipped with modern amenities, including 150 new auditorium chairs, fully installed electric cabling, and eight air conditioners.

At the unveiling ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Aisha Maikudi, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation.

“This isn’t just an upgrade it’s a game changer. The serene environment it creates will empower our students to focus, dream, and achieve. It shows what can be accomplished when vision meets action,” she said.

Speaking, Otabor emphasised his deep commitment to addressing the challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“Every day, we see the exodus of brilliant minds our doctors, our future leaving the country because the opportunities here aren’t enough.

“We cannot wait for the government alone to fix this. This partnership is my way of saying, ‘We can do better. Together, we will.

“The more students we train, the more doctors we produce. And every doctor we keep here is another step towards building a stronger healthcare system,” he added.

The Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Titus Ibikwe, praised the initiative, describing it as a call to action for other stakeholders.

“What Dr. Otabor has done is not just philanthropy—it’s nation-building. We need more people like him to step forward, to see the potential in what we can achieve together,” he said.