The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has commenced a three-day capacity-building workshop for sports desk officers and game masters aimed at strengthening game administration and sports development in public basic schools.

Declaring the training open at Smart School, Bauchi, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Duguri, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving sporting activities at the foundational education level.

Represented by Permanent Commissioner II, Alhaji Idris Ahmad Hardawa, Duguri said the exercise was designed to equip participants with modern techniques in athletics and coaching, which they are expected to cascade to their students in preparation for the forthcoming UBEC Games scheduled to hold in Bauchi.

He urged participants to pay close attention to the technical sessions to ensure the state achieves the desired results at the competition.

Earlier, the Director of School Services at SUBEB, Mallam Zuhairu Usman, charged the officers and game masters to identify and nurture talents across all public basic schools in the state, stressing that sports play a vital role in both the physical fitness and academic growth of children.

On his part, the representative of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bala Umar Maijama’a, pledged the ministry’s full support to SUBEB’s initiatives, describing grassroots sports development through education as key to producing future champions