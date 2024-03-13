Mikel Arteta has heaped praises for Arsenal fans for their input in his team’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Porto in round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League Tuesday night.

Leandro Trossard’s first-half strike, brilliantly assisted by Martin Odegaard, levelled up the last-16 tie to 1-1 on aggregate, but the hosts could not find a vital second goal.

Chances were few and far between, which ultimately paved the way for goalkeeper David Raya to play the heroic role as he saved spot kicks from Wendell and Galeno to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

However, while Arteta was evidently proud of the dogged performance from his troops, he recognised the important role Arsenal fans played in helping the side reach the last eight for the first time since 2010.

The 41-year-old said in his post-match press conference: “The atmosphere was amazing. From the start right until the end.

“But when they do that bit extra at the end for penalties, that shows they know their brains.”

Arsenal will now be part of Friday’s quarter-final draw alongside the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich — and it is another huge stride taken by a young, inexperienced team.

Many key members of the squad are taking part in their maiden Champions League campaign, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba and Ben White.