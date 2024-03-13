Niger State government has renamed the State Polytechnic, Zungeru to Abubakar Imam Kagara Polytechnic after removing his name from Minna International Airport.

The last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had named the airport after the late writer and journalist Abubakar Imam Kalgara.

But last week Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago changed the name to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, which attracted mixed feelings.

To calm frayed nerves, Governor Bago announced yesterday that the state polytechnic will be named after the late Hausa writer and first editor of Gaskiya Tafikobo (Hausa version of New Nigeria Newspaper).

Bago said the renaming of the institution after the literary icon was simply to “put a square peg in a square hole.”

The governor recounted the significant contributions of Imam not only to the state but the country at large particularly northern Nigeria.

He pointed out that renaming the academic institution after Imam was better than an airport.

On why he renamed the airport after Tinubu, less than a year after it was named after Abubakar Imam Kagara along with other airports in the country, Governor Bago said it was in appreciation of the president for granting approval to the state to establish the first special airport , Agro-Processing Free Zone in Nigeria and his immense contributions to nation building.

He also said that the state government under his leadership has been enjoying tremendous support from the Tinubu-led government adding that the president is an astute politician and great leader that should be celebrated.

He disclosed that renaming of the airport was done after consultations with relevant stakeholders including the State Executive Council members and got the approval of the president.