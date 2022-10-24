The Senate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) has approved that the 2021/2022 academic session will be subsumed into the 2022/2023 academic session as the university resumes today, Monday.

Rising from its 349th (special) meeting last Thursday, the Senate approved today for the resumption of academic activities while the subsumed session begins on Monday, 20th March, 2023.

Also, the moderation and submission of results for approval by the University Senate will span two weeks while lectures commence on Monday, 31st October, 2022 and run for twelve weeks, till 21 January, 2023.

The approval signed by U.F Abubakar, on behalf of the university registrar and issued to our correspondent by Ismaila Mohammed Yauri, the university public Relations officer, stated that, the Senate at the meeting approved both reviewed 2021/2022 session undergraduate academic session and 2022/2023 session post graduate academic calendar.

Similarly, the first semester for the 2022/2023 postgraduate academic calendar will begin on Monday, 24 October, 2022 through 6 May, 2023 while the second semester will commence on May 8, 2023 and ends on 9 September, 2023.