Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue has disclosed that it now collects from shop owners that have capital of N5 million and below a token sum of five naira each daily as tax under personal income tax policy introduced in the state.

Outgoing chairman of the board, Abubakar Inuwa Tata, made the disclosure while reviewing his stewardship in a chat with reporters as he takes another appointment as chairman Gombe State Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

He said aside from corporate companies, enterprises and civil servants, people do not pay taxes to the government hence the introduction of the personal income tax to maximize revenues for the state government to enable it to provide dividends of democracy.

“If you have a capital of N5 million and below, you are expected to pay N2,500 at the end of the year as personal income tax which is about five naira per day, which is affordable and not high as far as I am concerned.

“People are not paying taxes, it is corporate organisations that always because they have a reputation that significantly pay. But the majority of the people operating in the informal sector are not paying taxes as at when due,” he lamented.