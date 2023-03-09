Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has celebrated Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala’s form this season for Barcelona.

Oshoala currently tops the Spanish women’s league scoring chart with 19 goals in 19 games.

She has scored in her last six league games for Barcelona, finding the back of the net 12 times.

Also, she has scored 23 goals in 24 matches and provided four assists in all competitions this campaign.

And UEFA took to their women’s Champions League Twitter handle to salute Oshoala for her impressive form.

“The best striker in the world right now?

“@AsisatOshoala has been on fire this season.”

Barcelona, who are unbeaten in the league this season, top the league table on 60 points and are five points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.