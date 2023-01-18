A civil society organisation (CSO), African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has appealed to the international community to place Governor Hope Uzodinma; Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba; Imo State Commissioner of Police, and Director of Department of State Service (DSS) in Imo State, on Visa ban and watchlist over alleged Imo State government’s role in the plot to kill the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere, in the State.

Recall that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, a motorcade conveying gunmen and arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for House of Representatives seat of Ideato North/South federal constituency of the State, at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle and properties destroyed.

Governor Uzodinma had while reacting to the carnage, accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement which he (the PDP candidate) allegedly reached with unknown gunmen and it was his breach of the agreement that led to the attack on his property.

But, reacting to the governor’s comment on the attack, ACJHR in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr. Abubakar Isa, frowned at the silence of security services particularly the ones in Imo State.

He said with their silence, it means they were allegedly part of the plot to assassinate Ugochinyere, hence the call for Visa ban for them and placement on watchlist by the international community.

The statement reads, “The sole mandate of security agencies is to do everything possible to prevent incidences capable of causing human death. It’s however sad that since this heinous crime was committed nothing has been done by the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

In a related development, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement has accused the IGP of shielding Governor Uzodimma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri, who previously and openly threatened to harm Ugochinyere.

In a statement by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, the group said the governor should be held responsible for the killings and destruction at Ugochinyere’s house.

He said, “Few weeks ago, Ikenga was openly threatened by one Chinasa Nwaneri who is one of the aides of the incumbent governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma. It’s been days since the attack yet nothing has been done, by the security agencies.

“It is really worrisome is that, in all of these, no arrest has been effected by the Nigeria Police and/or the Department of State Services. It is noteworthy that protection of lives and property is the sacred responsibility of government. The security agencies are supposed to be non-partisan and act without fear or favour.”