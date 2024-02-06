British monarch King Charles III has been seen for the first time since he was diagnosed to have cancer on Monday.

He and Queen Camilla were pictured leaving their London home, Clarence House, and heading for Buckingham Palace. The king said he remained positive as he continued his treatment of cancer.

A short while later, the King’s helicopter took off from the Palace with the King said to be travelling to his Sandringham estate.

Prince Harry had earlier arrived in London to see his father but it was not clear whether he was still with him.

Buckingham Palace announced that the King’s cancer was found during his recent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate. They haven’t disclosed what type of cancer he’s been diagnosed with.

The 75-year-old King has postponed public duties, Buckingham Palace said, but he will continue state duties and will still meet the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weekly.