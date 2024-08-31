The management of the University of Ibadan has directed all students to vacate the campus latest by 2pm on Saturday following the protest staged in response to the increment on tuition fees.

LEADERSHIP recalls that students embarked on protest and boycotted lectures on Friday over the institution’s Governing Council’s approval of increased fees.

In a circular closing the school for three weeks and addressed to all students, dated 30 August, 2024, the institution’s registrar, G. O. Saliu said the closure followed the meeting of the University’s management with the leadership of the student union on Friday 30 August, 2024, where the Vice-Chancellor on behalf of the senate approved three weeks break for students.

The directive is effective from Saturday 31 August, 2024 to 20 September, 2024. “The hostel will be reopened from 12 noon on Friday, 20 September, 2024.

“Students are therefore, to note the following: The three weeks is to give students ample time to complete their online registration, the 2023/2024 first semester examination will now start on Monday, 23 September, 2024, the period for registration will be closed on Friday, 20 September, 2024”.

According to the Registrar, there will be reopening of the portal for fee payment or course registration after 20 September, 2024.

He explained that students who did not register appropriately would not be allowed to write examinations.

“All students are to vacate the University campus latest by 2:00pm on Saturday, 31 August, 2024.

“The above is for information and strict compliance please”, he added.