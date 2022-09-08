A 200 Level Political Science student of University of Ibadan (UI), Ayotomiwa Elesho, 23, from Odogbolu Ogun State has clinched the N1 million prize of the 6th edition of the Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Also, 23-year-old Victor Sunday from Ebonyi State, a student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka emerged second with N700,000 and Bayelsa State-born Doutimibraladei Timothy Frank, a 100-level student in the department of Mechanical Engineering, Federal University of Otuoke emerged third, with N500,000 prize money.

Others include Jonah Bonaventure Alidor from Ebonyi State, fourth position, Abdullah Yaqub from Oyo State fifth position, Oluwafela Bibire sixth position. Others are, Osahuemwenmwen Ofumwengbe-Evba, Abosede Iyiola D, Princess Tari Tarawou and Femi Oyedele in seventh, eight, nineth and tenth positions respectively.

Speaking at the event yesterday, at Nostalgia Cinema, Yenagoa, the executive secretary Engr Simbi Wabote said, it is heartwarming that NCDMB has sustained the sponsorship of this important event for six years, adding that it speaks volume to the importance of the competition and the impact it is making among the target participants.

Represented by the head corporate communication, Barr. Esueme Dan-Kikile, Wabote said, NCDMB will continue to introduce programmes that will engage Nigerian youths, especially the undergraduates.

“The annual national undergraduates’ essay competition is one of NCDMB’s multiple interventions to lift the standard of education in Nigeria. It aims to promote proficiency in writing, awareness of local content and its benefit to the national economy, and to engender citizen engagement from undergraduate level.

“The topic was expected to stimulate the young ones to deploy their creativity in capturing the strategies that should be considered in transiting into cleaner energy as well as appraise the Board’s interventions in this light.