The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) in Kwara State now enjoys 20 hours uninterrupted electricity in all its facilities.

The head of Corporate Affairs unit at UITH, Elizabeth Ajiboye said the development will bolster services at the hospital.

Disturbed by the incessant power outages to its facilities, the hospital’s management had to connect the electricity supply of the hospital to a dedicated line from Ibadan with a viable step down in a sub power station.