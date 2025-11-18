The United Kingdom has expanded its travel safety advisory, adding 11 more countries, including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Jordan, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Rwanda, to its methanol poisoning watchlist amid rising global cases linked to contaminated alcoholic drinks.

Advertisement

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said the update followed a surge in reported incidents worldwide.

The latest additions come weeks after Ecuador, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Russia, and Uganda were listed, following several high-profile deaths, including six tourists in Laos in 2024.

Advertisement

Travellers have been cautioned that even minimal amounts of methanol can trigger blindness or death within 12 to 48 hours. Methanol, an industrial alcohol found in products like antifreeze and paint thinner, is sometimes illicitly mixed into alcoholic beverages to reduce production costs. It is odourless and tasteless, making it impossible for consumers to detect.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer urged travellers to remain vigilant.

“If you’re drinking spirits overseas, stick to trusted places and avoid homemade alcohol or free shots,” he warned. “If something feels off—like a hangover far worse than usual or vision problems—seek medical help immediately.”

The FCDO is currently running a global awareness campaign on identifying symptoms and reducing the risks of methanol poisoning.

Countries now flagged by the UK for methanol-related risks included Brazil, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russia, Rwanda, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, and Vietnam.